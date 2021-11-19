First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.96 million, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,430 shares of company stock worth $248,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

