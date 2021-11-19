Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHTRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

