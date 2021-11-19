70,238 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 115.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,436 shares of company stock valued at $228,729 over the last three months. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWC opened at $27.81 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

