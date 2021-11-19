First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,777,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

