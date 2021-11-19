Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 90,945 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 202.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,945 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,797,000 after buying an additional 175,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Fire Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

