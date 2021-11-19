Contrasting BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BlackLine alerts:

This table compares BlackLine and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $351.74 million 20.03 -$38.05 million ($1.64) -73.23 LivePerson $366.62 million 8.42 -$107.59 million ($1.29) -33.81

BlackLine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -23.43% -4.02% -0.92% LivePerson -19.73% -33.52% -8.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BlackLine has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BlackLine and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 2 7 0 2.78 LivePerson 0 3 8 0 2.73

BlackLine currently has a consensus price target of $143.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 63.43%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than BlackLine.

Summary

LivePerson beats BlackLine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.