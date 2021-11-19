Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.42

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 11723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

The stock has a market cap of $688.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Personalis by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Personalis by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Personalis by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

