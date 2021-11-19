Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.