NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.