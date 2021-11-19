Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

