Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Markforged stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Markforged has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

