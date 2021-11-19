EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 487.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 57.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 299.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 427,616 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.