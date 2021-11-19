QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. QCR has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.