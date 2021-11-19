Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $260.17 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 285.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

