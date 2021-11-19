Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) to Buy

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Shares of POAI opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.