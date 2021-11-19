Critical Analysis: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 11.28% 33.94% 21.57% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

50.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revolve Group and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 3 14 0 2.82 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $69.69, indicating a potential downside of 20.61%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.50%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 11.02 $56.79 million $1.20 73.16 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.27 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Revolve Group beats 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

