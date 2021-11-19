Francis J. Pelzer Sells 2,415 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F5 Networks stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

