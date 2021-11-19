Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 9,158 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VCRA stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $234,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

