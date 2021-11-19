Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,789 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

