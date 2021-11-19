CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of CEL-SCI worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.48 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $450.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

