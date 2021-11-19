State Street Corp Purchases 982,290 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 1,250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $23,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $9,534,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $4,752,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.