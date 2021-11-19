Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 237,982 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

