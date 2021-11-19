iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of KXI opened at $62.46 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

