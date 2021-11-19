Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 235.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 187.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cowen by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

