Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Camping World by 9,421.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

