HC Wainwright Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $20.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SPRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.