HC Wainwright Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $20.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.