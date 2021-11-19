Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $46,348,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

