Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report sales of $830.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.17 million. Valvoline reported sales of $653.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

