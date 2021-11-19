Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,601 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KURE opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

