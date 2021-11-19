Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.64% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

