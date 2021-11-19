Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.56% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 253,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.74 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.