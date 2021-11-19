iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,374,000 after buying an additional 316,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,043,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

