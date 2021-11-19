Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.61 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

