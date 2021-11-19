Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 292,869 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 292,869 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

