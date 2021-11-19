Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

