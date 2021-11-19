MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Caleres by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAL opened at $28.81 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

