Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

