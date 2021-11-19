Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $34.86 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

