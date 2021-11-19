Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

