Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KNNNF opened at $27.60 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.
About Kainos Group
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.