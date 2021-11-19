Morgan Stanley Purchases 197,018 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,059,000 after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

