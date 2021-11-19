Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.