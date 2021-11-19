Morgan Stanley Buys 141,693 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

