Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

