JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 212,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

