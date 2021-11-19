Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Sells $689,338.34 in Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AVNT opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

