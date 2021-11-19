Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $160.23

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.23, but opened at $153.50. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $150.69, with a volume of 3,594 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,002,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

