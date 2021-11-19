Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GLUE stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,863,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

