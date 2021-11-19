Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $61.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

AFL stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

