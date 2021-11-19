Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.